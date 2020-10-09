Advertisement

Alcohol believed to be involved in Barton County crash

Barton County crash
Barton County crash(Barton County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office said alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in a crash Thursday night.

Deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury accident on US-281, just north of Great Bend around 11:20 p.m. The accident happened near milepost 106 in a construction area where a bridge is being built.

Investigators learned a 1986 Ford Mustang convertible driven by Jason Bitter, age 33 of Great Bend, was northbound on US 281 Highway at a high rate of speed. Dispatchers received a reckless driving complaint on the same vehicle a few minutes prior to the reported crash.

The second vehicle, a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Carlos Orozco, age 22 of Leoti, was stopped at the construction site. When the light turned green, he began to head north on Hwy 281. Investigators say that’s when Bitter’s vehicle struck Orozco’s from behind at a high rate of speed. The impact caused Orozco’s Pontiac to strike the crash barriers and spin into the east ditch. Bitter’s vehicle also came to rest in the east ditch.

Barton County crash
Barton County crash(Barton County Sheriff's Office)

Both drivers were transported to the University of Kansas Medical Center Great Bend campus and later flown to Wichita area hospitals in serious condition.

The sheriff’s office said it will pursue criminal charges upon further investigation and toxicology reports.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Accidents

Driver injured after truck crashes into Ellinwood Fire Department building

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
A little before midnight, a 2005 Chevy Silverado 2500 crashed into a wall of a building belonging to the Ellinwood Fire Department in Barton County.

News

Grandparents file suit against semi-truck driver involved in crash that killed 5 near Viola

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
he grandparents of a 10-year-old girl killed in a Sept. 25 crash near Viola that also killed her mother and her three younger siblings have filed a lawsuit against the 31-year-old truck driver involved in the collision, as well as his employer.

Safety

Rumble strips added to intersection near Viola after mother, 4 children die in crash

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT
Sedgwick County is looking to make changes to the intersection with the goal of preventing another tragedy at the spot north of Viola in southwest Sedgwick County.

Accidents

Kensington man dead after crash in Phillips County

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT
|
By Carolina Loera
A man from Kensington was killed in a crash Sunday morning in Phillips County.

Latest News

Accidents

4th child dies from Friday afternoon crash near Viola, victims identified

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
The child who was sent to the hospital with critical injuries after a crash involving a grain truck has died.

Accidents

Police say 91-year-old man hit, killed on Salina street

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Police in central Kansas say a 91-year-old man was hit and killed this week as he stood in the middle of a street in Salina.

Accidents

Chase ends in crash on K-15 in Sedgwick County

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a chase that ended in a crash near Haysville.

Breaking News

1 critically injured in S. Wichita crash

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:43 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
One person suffered critical injuries in a multiple-vehicle crash reported about 8:17 p.m. Tuesday at Harry and Hydraulic in south Wichita.

Accidents

Student suffers minor injury in east Wichita school bus crash

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
A school bus crashed Thursday afternoon in east Wichita sending the only student on board to the hospital.

Traffic

Wichita school board approves petition for street improvements near Northwest High School

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:04 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
The petition calls for a turn lane on 13th Street into the Northwest High School parking lot.