CPSC warns parents not to allow infants to sleep with nursing pillows

(KOTA)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning parents not to allow infants to sleep on nursing pillows or other pillow-like products.

The agency’s initial assessment of an investigation into the products shows death is possible when babies are left on or near pillows and the child rolls over, rolls off or falls asleep.

An analysis of the government’s database found 28 deaths associated with nursing pillows.

The CPSC did not name specific brands but said it’s investigating the entire class of products.

Pediatricians say babies should be put to sleep on a firm, flat surface on their backs and without soft bedding.

