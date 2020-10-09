Advertisement

Kansas farmers planting winter wheat not yet concerned by lack of rain

By Ruby Munguia
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The abnormally high heat with little rain is nothing new to farmers who are in the process of planting their winter wheat.

John Kuszmaul, a farmer in Kingman County, is in the process of planting his winter wheat. He said the lack of rain and the warm weather in Kansas is something farmers are used to.

“It’s either too wet or too dry,” Kuszmaul said. “There’s just a small amount of time where things are just right. The weather we can’t change so we just deal with it.”

Kuszmaul explained that if the rain doesn’t come in time, it could have an effect on yields.

“Your hope is that it comes up in a timely fashion,” he said. “About a week after we put it in the ground we hope that we start seeing it emerge. If it’s too dry, it just won’t sprout.”

He said in order for his wheat to sprout and grow, his crop will need a significant amount of rain.

“Not just a shower, not just a sprinkle. We need a significant rain and not just one. We need a significant rain and then we need it to dry off and then do it again.”

He said after farming for nearly his whole life, he trusts in Mother Nature.

"Mother Nature is a pretty smart old gal. She knows how to make things work. All we’re doing is helping her put the seed in ground and once we do that it’s up to her.

