Advertisement

KBI conducts homicide investigation in Crawford County, remains identified

(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office have identified the skeletal remains of a man found on Aug. 10 north of K-126 on 80th Street in western Crawford County.

Both agencies said Friday the remains were that of 19-year-old Joseph Ruttgen. On July 1, Ruttgen was reported missing by a family member to the Erie Police Department. He was last seen in Parsons, Kan.

Assisting in the identification of Ruttgen was forensic anthropologist, Dr. Alexandra Klales, and forensic scientists from the KBI forensic science laboratory. Due to the condition of the remains, DNA was used to positively identify Ruttgen.

The KBI said Ruttgen was the victim of a homicide. Anyone with information about the circumstances of his murder is asked to contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Parsons Police Department at 620-421-7060. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Full interview with U.S. House District 4 challenger, Laura Lombard

Updated: 26 minutes ago

Education

USDA extends free meal program through end of school year

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday that it is extending authorization for all schools to offer free meals for students through the 2020-21 school year.

News

Kansas farmers planting winter wheat not yet concerned by lack of rain

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ruby Munguia
The abnormally high heat with little rain is nothing new to farmers who are in the process of planting their winter wheat.

Accidents

Alcohol believed to be involved in Barton County crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Barton County Sheriff’s Office said alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in a crash Thursday night.

Latest News

News

Person severely injured in SW Wichita house fire

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
One person has severe injuries after a house fire in southwest Wichita.

News

CPSC warns parents not to allow infants to sleep with nursing pillows

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The agency's initial assessment of an investigation into the products shows death is possible when babies are left on or near pillows and the child rolls over, rolls off or falls asleep.

News

No injuries reported after basement fire in S Wichita

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Three adults were in the house in the 1200 block of east Berkeley at the time of the fire.

News

The ultimate guide to Halloween events, activities in Wichita

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
Halloween is almost three weeks away. Here’s some things to do around Wichita to celebrate the occasion.

News

Tribe opens small casino out of trailer on site planned for bigger facility in Park City

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Wichita native Susan Page reflects on moderating VP debate

Updated: 16 hours ago