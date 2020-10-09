Advertisement

KDHE: 6 COVID-19 cases connected to Republic County auction

COVID-19
COVID-19(WJHG)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and local public health officials in Republic County (in north-central Kansas) issue an advisory that people who attended a Sept. 26 auction in Republic County may have been exposed to COVID-19. Health officials said six cases have been connected to the event in Cuba, Kansas that took place from about 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 26.

“This auction had attendees from other communities in Kansas, as well as those from out of state,” the KDHE said.

The KDHE issued a reminder that anyone who attended the auction should be aware of COVID-19 symptoms that can develop within 14 days after exposure. Symptoms include fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, fatigue, diarrhea, and/or shortness of breath/difficulty breathing.

