Local bowler breaks state series record with score of 899

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hutchinson native, Brent Bowers woke up Tuesday morning ready for his usual bowling league night, the Bud Light Invite League at Northrock Lanes where he’s also the general manager.

“Not a question surprised. Nobody does that without getting lucky and I openly admit that,” said Bowers.

Bowers broke out a brand new bowling ball and shot his way to a new house record, scoring 899 through a three-game series. Cory Shogren who also works at Northrock Lanes and was there to watch it all.

Northrock Lanes lead coordinator Shogren said, “Everybody started crowding around, and I was like, ‘What is happening?’ And they’re like oh Brent’s on the run for an 899. And I was like no, there’s no way. So then of course I got up and went down there and watched and it was something else. It was pretty crazy to watch.”

Bowers said, “Bowling, you can put the ball in the pocket and cross your fingers and hopes it works out and it worked out pretty well for me Tuesday.”

Bowers said people didn’t start gathering around to watch him bowl until the final frames. Then there were spectators all around the seating area to watch one of the best bowling efforts in the history of Kansas.

“It’s a house record, the highest series here prior to that was 879, city record and now a new state record. There’s been 37 perfect 900 series throughout the course of bowling history,” said Bowers.

Shogren said, “I’ve worked in the bowling industry for 11 years. Never seen anything like that, it is an amazing feet.”

As a former Wichita State bowler, Bowers says he has no intentions of pursuing a professional career, he just wants to show the next generation how fun bowling is.

