Advertisement

McConnell says no COVID-19 bill likely before Election Day

By ANDREW TAYLOR and BRUCE SCHREINER
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s most powerful GOP ally in the Senate said Friday that Congress is unlikely to deliver another big COVID-19 relief bill before the election, casting doubt on the on-again, off-again negotiations that have failed to deliver results so far despite weeks of talks.

Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell of Ky. walks towards the Senate floor on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Washington.
Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell of Ky. walks towards the Senate floor on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told an audience in Kentucky that he doesn’t see a deal coming together soon out of a “murky” situation in which the participants in the negotiations are elbowing for political advantage.

“I’d like to see us rise above that like we did in March and April but I think it’s unlikely in the next three weeks,” McConnell said.

He spoke after Trump apparently performed an about-face, empowering Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to resume negotiations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on a larger, comprehensive coronavirus relief package despite calling off the talks just days before.

Trump on Friday took to Twitter to declare, “Covid Relief Negotiations are moving along. Go Big!”

And White House economic adviser Lawrence Kudlow told reporters that “developments are positive” and that the “the bid and the offer have narrowed” in advance of a telephone conversation later Friday between Pelosi and Mnuchin.

McConnell remains a skeptic that a deal can come together — and he’s has issued private warnings that many Senate Republicans will oppose a deal in the range that Pelosi is seeking.

“We do need another rescue package,” McConnell said. “But the proximity to the election and the differences about what is need at this particular juncture are pretty vast.”

His remarks capped a tumultuous week in which Trump and sent conflicting signals and made unworkable demands. On Tuesday, he ordered an end to the weekslong talks after being told that few Republicans in Congress would end up voting for a possible Pelosi-Mnuchin deal.

After taking blowback for that decision, Trump sought to revive the negotiations on Thursday. Yet even as Mnuchin was reengaging with Pelosi, staffers in the White House — working under Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, a key negotiator — were issuing demands for a smaller package stuffed with Trump’s priorities.

All of this comes as Trump is sliding in the polls and is sidelined by his COVID-19 infection. The White House is short-staffed and dealing with infections among its staff. And the president and Pelosi are attacking each other’s mental health.

That the talks were headed nowhere was an open secret among close observers in Washington, but both sides had been reluctant to declare them dead until Trump did so on Tuesday, making himself a magnet for blame. The talks are still unlikely to produce results in the near term because even if there was a breakthrough, it could take weeks to process.

McConnell says he is open to resuming the negotiations in a post-election lame-duck session, but that prospect is murky as well, depending on the results.

On Friday, Pelosi issued a downbeat assessment in a letter to her colleagues.

“Clearly and sadly, the Administration does not share this priority of crushing the virus. The President does not have the capacity,” Pelosi wrote.

___

Schreiner contributed from Sheperdsville, Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Little girl battles cancer, gets princess photo shoot

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Photographer Ashley Richer made 5-year-old Arianna Taft a fairy-tale princess for a day.

National

Broadway shutdown due to virus extended again until May 30

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By MARK KENNEDY
Although an exact date for various performances to resume has yet to be determined, Broadway producers are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for shows through May 30.

Coronavirus

Enrollment drops worry public schools as pandemic persists

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By FREIDA FRISARO
Personal decisions could exacerbate the financial problems of public school systems that receive a set amount of state funding for every student they enroll, which are the vast majority.

National

Cancer patient gets priceless princess pictures

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
A little girl battling cancer becomes a princess for a day.

Latest News

National

Whitey Ford, 91, pitcher who epitomized mighty Yankees, dies

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nicknamed the “Chairman of the Board,” Ford was a wily left-hander who pitched from 1950-67 in the major leagues, all with the Yankees.

National Politics

13 allegedly plotted to kidnap Mich. gov

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
13 men stand accused of a domestic terrorism plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

National

Louisiana braces to relive a nightmare as Delta nears

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
As Hurricane Delta churns north-northwest toward an expected landfall late Friday, a hurricane warning is in place from High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana.

National Politics

Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump’s fitness

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled legislation Friday that would allow Congress to intervene under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove the president, insisting it’s not about President Donald Trump but inspired by the need for greater congressional oversight of his White House.

National

Empire State Building lit up for Lennon’s 80th birthday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The former Beatle was living in Manhattan when a fan gunned him down in 1980 at the age of 40.

National

The U.N.'s World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DALATOU MAMANE, FRANK JORDANS and VANESSA GERA
While the Norwegian Nobel Committee maintains absolute secrecy about whom it favors for the prize, guesses this year focused on Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, Russian dissident Alexei Navalny and the World Health Organization.