More sun, wind, heat across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our weather will be on repeat today with more sun, wind, and heat across Kansas. Expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s along with a strong and gusty wind from the south.

We should see a break from the breeze on Saturday before the wind really ramps up on Sunday. Winds from the south-southwest may gust to 35, if not 40 mph.

Warm to hot weather hangs around this weekend as highs continue to top-out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Both Saturday and Sunday will also be dry before our next weather maker moves through on Monday.

A strong cold front will bring wind and much cooler temperatures to the state on Monday. After several days in the 80s and 90s, highs early next week will be in the 60s and 70s. Unfortunately, the rainfall on Monday will be spotty, light, and mainly over far northern Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 88.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny, not as windy. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 89.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 61.

Sun: High: 91. Low: 57. Mostly sunny, windy, and hot.

Mon: High: 75. Low: 47. Partly cloudy, windy, and much cooler.

Tue: High: 79. Low: 55. Sunny.

Wed: High: 85. Low: 54. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.

Thu: High: High: 66. Low: 43. Partly cloudy; windy and much cooler.

