No injuries reported after basement fire in S Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - No injuries were reported early Friday morning when Wichita Fire crews responded to a basement fire in south Wichita.

Three adults were in the house in the 1200 block of east Berkeley at the time of the fire.

“EMS came out as a precaution but there were no injuries,” Wichita Fire Capt. Chad Cox said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

