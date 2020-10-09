No injuries reported after basement fire in S Wichita
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - No injuries were reported early Friday morning when Wichita Fire crews responded to a basement fire in south Wichita.
Three adults were in the house in the 1200 block of east Berkeley at the time of the fire.
“EMS came out as a precaution but there were no injuries,” Wichita Fire Capt. Chad Cox said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.