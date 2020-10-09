Advertisement

No injuries reported after basement fire in S Wichita

Three adults were in the house in the 1200 block of east Berkeley at the time of the fire.
Three adults were in the house in the 1200 block of east Berkeley at the time of the fire.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - No injuries were reported early Friday morning when Wichita Fire crews responded to a basement fire in south Wichita.

Three adults were in the house in the 1200 block of east Berkeley at the time of the fire.

“EMS came out as a precaution but there were no injuries,” Wichita Fire Capt. Chad Cox said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

