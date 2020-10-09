Advertisement

Sedgwick County identifies two COVID-19 clusters in adult care homes

Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County has identified two COVID-19 clusters in adult care homes.

The first cluster is at the Cheney Golden Age Home with seven cases, four staff and three residents. The county said all residents have been tested and staff are being tested daily.

The second cluster is located at Sunflower Meadows in Wichita. The county identified nine cases, three staff and six residents, at the facility. All residents have been tested and staff are being tested weekly.

The county did not say whether the cases were symptomatic or asymptomatic.

