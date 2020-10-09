Summer for the weekend; fall next week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that summer holds on for a couple more days, then fall will return with a cold front arriving Sunday night. We still don’t expect any rain in the coming days.

Low clouds may show up early Saturday for central and eastern Kansas. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s and will warm up into the 80s during the afternoon with skies turning sunny for much of the state. The wind will not be as gusty.

Sunday should have record warmth with highs reaching the low 90s and it will be very windy. Please be mindful of the fire danger with wind gusts topping 35 mph in a few spots.

A strong cold front will roll through Sunday night, which will help to cool temperatures for the start of next week. Highs will drop back into the 70s for Monday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. S 5-15. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then turning partly cloudy. S/SE 5-15. High: 87.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. SE 5-15. Low: 61.

Sun: High: 91 Decreasing clouds and windy.

Mon: High: 75 Low: 54 Mostly sunny and cooler.

Tue: High: 79 Low: 49 Sunny and mild.

Wed: High: 85 Low: 50 Sunny and windy.

Thu: High: 69 Low: 54 Mostly sunny and windy

Fri: High: 66 Low: 43 Mostly sunny.

