Tribe opens small casino out of trailer on site planned for bigger facility in Park City

PARK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - After years of legal battles and objections from the Kansas Attorney General, a casino is under construction in north Sedgwick County. A smaller casino, operating out of a trailer, has opened on the land near 77th North and Interstate 135 where the Wyandotte Tribe plans to build its much larger, permanent facility.

The smaller casino opened Wednesday and so far, has been low key. Kevin Lein, the facility’s general manager said there hasn’t been much advertising, but Thursday evening, the parking lot was full. For now, the Wyandotte Tribe can operate Class 2 gaming devices like electronic Bingo machines. But in early 2021, the tribe said the larger casino could have slot machines and card games.

Plans have been in the works for decades and the State of Kansas has sued to stop the development of a tribal casino in Sedgwick County. It remains to be seen if the tribe will be able to move forward with plans for full-scale gaming on the Park City property.

In early August, the state asked a federal court to set aside a decision that allows the Wyandotte Nation to build and operate a casino in Park City. The lawsuit is part of the decades-long dispute over the tribe’s legal authority to build a casino on the land. At issue is whether federal law in this instance overrides Kansas' prohibition on certain types of gaming.

For now, the casino plans are carrying on with plans for slot machines. Lein said the larger casino will bring hundreds of jobs to north Sedgwick County.

“Starting in January, we’ll employ 150 people, and then once we move into the bigger property, there will be a lot more because of the hotel,” he said.

The current casino on the property is open from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday.

