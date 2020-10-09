Advertisement

Trump to hold first rally since COVID-19 diagnosis Monday

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - President Donald Trump is returning to the campaign trail and will hold his first rally since his COVID-19 diagnosis on Monday in Florida.

Trump’s campaign says the event will take place at 7 p.m. in Sanford.

The rally will be Trump’s first since he tested positive for the coronavirus Oct. 1 with just weeks to go before voting ends in the Nov. 3 election.

Trump’s doctor, Sean P. Conley, said in a memo Thursday that he “fully anticipate(d)” that Trump would be able to safely “return to public engagements” as soon as Saturday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

McConnell: 25th Amendment talk 'absurd'

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell laughs off a bill proposed by House Democrats and calls the effort "absurd"

National Politics

County in Ohio says nearly 50,000 voters received wrong ballots

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
With about 240,000 ballots mailed, that meant one in five voters received a wrong ballot.

Investigation

KBI conducts homicide investigation in Crawford County, remains identified

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The KBI and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office have identified the skeletal remains of a man found on Aug. 10 in western Crawford County.

National

Louisiana braces to relive a nightmare with Hurricane Delta

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
As Hurricane Delta churns north-northwest toward an expected landfall late Friday, a hurricane warning is in place from High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana.

News

Full interview with U.S. House District 4 challenger, Laura Lombard

Updated: 25 minutes ago

Latest News

National Politics

Michigan governor: `Domestic terrorists' targeted her

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Democratic governor was consistently updated about the investigation over the past couple of months.

National

Judge lets ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death live out of state

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Derek Chauvin posted $1 million bond on Wednesday and was allowed to walk free from the maximum security state prison where he had been held for his safety since shortly after his arrest.

Education

USDA extends free meal program through end of school year

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday that it is extending authorization for all schools to offer free meals for students through the 2020-21 school year.

National

Upgrading your space while stuck at home? Get it insured

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Ben Moore, NerdWallet
Expensive new stuff and significant home improvements can leave you underinsured.

National Politics

Official says vaccine expected in January, countering Trump

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dr. Robert Kadlec said in an email Friday that the administration “is accelerating production of safe and effective vaccines ... to ensure delivery starting January 2021.”