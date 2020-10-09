USDA extends free meal program through end of school year

WASHINGTON (KWCH) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday that it is extending authorization for all schools to offer free meals for students through the 2020-21 school year.

The move is intended to allow districts the flexibility in offering either in-person or off-site meal programs for students as the country continues to recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

Several school districts across Kansas including Wichita, Haysville and Andover opted into the child nutrition waivers which the USDA previously extended through December 2020 based upon available funding at the time. This announcement now builds on several previous program changes and flexibilities implemented by the USDA starting in March to ensure schools could continue to provide meals for their students.

The measure will allow schools and other local program operators to continue to leverage the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) to provide no-cost meals to all children both on-site at schools or at meal sites in the community.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.