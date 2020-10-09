Advertisement

USDA extends free meal program through end of school year

It's ultimately up to the school district itself to make the decision to serve meals during school closures. (USDA)
It's ultimately up to the school district itself to make the decision to serve meals during school closures. (USDA)(WJHG)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (KWCH) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday that it is extending authorization for all schools to offer free meals for students through the 2020-21 school year.

The move is intended to allow districts the flexibility in offering either in-person or off-site meal programs for students as the country continues to recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

Several school districts across Kansas including Wichita, Haysville and Andover opted into the child nutrition waivers which the USDA previously extended through December 2020 based upon available funding at the time. This announcement now builds on several previous program changes and flexibilities implemented by the USDA starting in March to ensure schools could continue to provide meals for their students.

The measure will allow schools and other local program operators to continue to leverage the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) to provide no-cost meals to all children both on-site at schools or at meal sites in the community.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Investigation

KBI conducts homicide investigation in Crawford County, remains identified

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The KBI and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office have identified the skeletal remains of a man found on Aug. 10 in western Crawford County.

News

Full interview with U.S. House District 4 challenger, Laura Lombard

Updated: 27 minutes ago

News

Kansas farmers planting winter wheat not yet concerned by lack of rain

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ruby Munguia
The abnormally high heat with little rain is nothing new to farmers who are in the process of planting their winter wheat.

Accidents

Alcohol believed to be involved in Barton County crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Barton County Sheriff’s Office said alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in a crash Thursday night.

Latest News

News

Person severely injured in SW Wichita house fire

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
One person has severe injuries after a house fire in southwest Wichita.

News

CPSC warns parents not to allow infants to sleep with nursing pillows

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The agency's initial assessment of an investigation into the products shows death is possible when babies are left on or near pillows and the child rolls over, rolls off or falls asleep.

News

No injuries reported after basement fire in S Wichita

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Three adults were in the house in the 1200 block of east Berkeley at the time of the fire.

News

The ultimate guide to Halloween events, activities in Wichita

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
Halloween is almost three weeks away. Here’s some things to do around Wichita to celebrate the occasion.

News

Tribe opens small casino out of trailer on site planned for bigger facility in Park City

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Wichita native Susan Page reflects on moderating VP debate

Updated: 16 hours ago