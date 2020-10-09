Advertisement

Wichita native Susan Page reflects on moderating VP debate

Susan Page moderating Vice Presidential debate.
Susan Page moderating Vice Presidential debate.(KWCH)
By Carolina Loera
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Susan Page, the moderator from Wednesday night’s' vice presidential debate is a Kansas native, born and raised in Wichita. She is the first print journalist to solo-moderate a presidential debate.

She currently works in the nation’s capital as the Washington Bureau Chief for USA Today. Page said Wednesday night’s job was not something she would’ve expected to be a part of.

“I’ve never in a million years would’ve thought I would have moderated a debate like this.” Page said.

Page has interviewed nine presidents in her life, which helped her be prepared for Wednesday. The journey to this point all started at Southeast High School.

“I was the editor of the high school yearbook,” Page said. " I never would’ve dreamed that this would happen to me."

Her job as a moderator in Wednesday night’s debate comes during a crucial time in the country.

“It’s a big election this year, a lot of turmoil in our country,” Page said. " I think a lot of Americans are thinking about what direction they should take, so I felt a big responsibility."

She says for her the most important people involved were the audience.

“I tried to focus on topics that mattered in American daily lives,” Page said. " Not the things that consume us here in Washington. The economy of course, COVID-19, climate change, issues that really animate the public discussion."

Page said even though the debate was less conflictive than the presidential debate, it wasn’t easy.

“I tried to ask questions that were really narrow so they would have to answer," Page said. “That didn’t work as well as I hoped, sometimes they would answer not the question I asked but the question they wish I’d asked.”

In the end, Page said she hopes the debate helped voters as there are many things to consider this election.

“Joe Biden or Donald Trump will break the record for age of a president being elected,” Page said."So look at these two vice-presidential candidates and think, do I feel comfortable seeing them as the president?"

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Candidates

Campaign 2020: U.S. House District 1 candidate forum

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Hear from the candidates who want to represent Kansas’ “Big First” district in congress.

Politics

Political campaigns ramping up voter-outreach efforts

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:06 PM CDT
|
By Anna Auld
Ads, calls, texts flooding voters phones and homes

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:54 PM CDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

Politics

Law prohibiting electioneering within 250 feet of polling site is constitutional, judge rules

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
A federal judge Wednesday (Oct. 7, 2020) ruled that a Kansas law prohibiting electioneering within 250 feet of a polling site is constitutional and does not infringe on First Amendment rights, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Latest News

KWCH

Organization working to keep voters informed ahead of election

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:20 AM CDT
The League of Women Voters of Kansas (LWVK) says an informed voter understands where candidates stand on important issues.

Candidates

Campaign 2020: U.S. House District 4 candidate forum

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
This week, we’re holding two candidate forums in the race for congress.

Politics

WATCH: ‘Big First' candidates discuss stances on issues impacting rural Kansans

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:13 AM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
The “Big First," a mostly rural farming district is one of the nation’s most Republican and has elected three congress members who went on to become U.S. senators over the past 50 years.

Education

Political science professor, class discuss president’s COVID-19 diagnosis, upcoming election

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:15 PM CDT
|
By Shawn Loging
In Monday’s Zoom discussion with political science students and professors, Dr. Neal Allen addressed some of the quagmires of the current situation,

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

Politics

WATCH: U.S. Senate candidates share stances on key Kansas issues

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
Three candidates vying to replace retiring Pat Roberts in representing Kansas in the U.S. Senate recently sat down with KWCH anchor Michael Schwanke to discuss their platforms and field questions covering several key issues important to Kansans.