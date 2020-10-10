Advertisement

4You: Sedgwick County sheriff buys groceries for family in need, Miss Kansas competition moving back to Pratt

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

A Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy went out of his way to buy and deliver groceries for a family who recently suffered a tragic loss.

“This act of selfishness is a wonderful example of Deputy Norton’s dedication and service to the citizens of Sedgwick County,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post about the deputy’s effort.

Some good news for the city of Pratt comes with the announcement that the Miss Kansas competition is moving back to its traditional time and location for next year. This year, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

