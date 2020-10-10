Hot weekend, cooler Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dense fog advisory for SE-Kansas until 11 A.M. Red Flag warning for a high fire danger across western Kansas on Sunday.

Today: Morning temperatures in the 50s and low 60s across Kansas with fog and low clouds across south-central and southeast Kansas. Winds remain light today (less than 15 MPH). Temperatures well above normal with highs in the mid to upper 80s and plenty of sunshine.

Tonight through Columbus Day:

Mild tonight with clear skies and lows in the 50s to near 60. A cold front moves in Sunday (across south-central Kansas after sunset). Hot with near record highs possible for some areas of Kansas. Expect a windy Sunday with gusty south winds turn northerly and remain gusty as cold front passes. Highest wind gusts across western Kansas may approach 40-50 MPH. South wind gusting to 30 across south-central Kansas. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. A little breezy during the morning on Columbus Day, then diminishing throughout the day. Cooler behind the front with highs in the 70s. Overall, dry weather will persist through Monday.

Dry weather is expected to continue over the next 7 days with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s and 80s through Wednesday. Another cold front (dry) will push through Wednesday night dropping temperatures into the 60s Thursday and Friday. Another shot of cooler air is expected to arrive next weekend, this system also looks dry.

Wichita Area Forecast:

***Dense Fog Advisory until 11 AM***

Today: Fog and low clouds this morning, then turning mostly sunny. S 5-10. High: 86.

Tonight: Clear and mild. SE 5-10. Low: 59.

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny and hot. S 15-25; gusty. High: 90.

Tomorrow Night: Mainly clear. SW/N 15-30; gusty. Low: 52.

Mon: High: 75 Mostly sunny and cooler.

Tue: High: 79 Low: 49 Sunny and mild.

Wed: High: 85 Low: 50 Sunny and windy.

Thu: High: 69 Low: 51 Mostly sunny and windy

Fri: High: 66 Low: 40 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 72 Low: 44 Mostly sunny.

