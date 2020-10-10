Advertisement

Hot weekend, cooler Monday

Record heat possible by Sunday
Record heat possible by Sunday(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dense fog advisory for SE-Kansas until 11 A.M. Red Flag warning for a high fire danger across western Kansas on Sunday.

Today: Morning temperatures in the 50s and low 60s across Kansas with fog and low clouds across south-central and southeast Kansas. Winds remain light today (less than 15 MPH). Temperatures well above normal with highs in the mid to upper 80s and plenty of sunshine.

Tonight through Columbus Day:

Mild tonight with clear skies and lows in the 50s to near 60. A cold front moves in Sunday (across south-central Kansas after sunset). Hot with near record highs possible for some areas of Kansas. Expect a windy Sunday with gusty south winds turn northerly and remain gusty as cold front passes. Highest wind gusts across western Kansas may approach 40-50 MPH. South wind gusting to 30 across south-central Kansas. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. A little breezy during the morning on Columbus Day, then diminishing throughout the day. Cooler behind the front with highs in the 70s. Overall, dry weather will persist through Monday.

Dry weather is expected to continue over the next 7 days with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s and 80s through Wednesday. Another cold front (dry) will push through Wednesday night dropping temperatures into the 60s Thursday and Friday. Another shot of cooler air is expected to arrive next weekend, this system also looks dry.

Wichita Area Forecast:

***Dense Fog Advisory until 11 AM***

Today: Fog and low clouds this morning, then turning mostly sunny. S 5-10. High: 86.

Tonight: Clear and mild. SE 5-10. Low: 59.

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny and hot. S 15-25; gusty. High: 90.

Tomorrow Night: Mainly clear. SW/N 15-30; gusty. Low: 52.

Mon: High: 75 Mostly sunny and cooler.

Tue: High: 79 Low: 49 Sunny and mild.

Wed: High: 85 Low: 50 Sunny and windy.

Thu: High: 69 Low: 51 Mostly sunny and windy

Fri: High: 66 Low: 40 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 72 Low: 44 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Summer for the weekend; fall next week

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Unusual October warmth rolls on through the weekend

Forecast

More sun, wind, heat across Kansas

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:43 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s along with a strong and gusty wind from the south.

Forecast

Summer refuses to ease up

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Very summer-like into the weekend

Forecast

Wind joins the warm weather Thursday

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:44 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
We’ve had a break from the breeze the past couple of days.

Latest News

Forecast

Still summer-like Thursday

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Summer weather holds on to finish off the week

Forecast

Flirting with record high temps today

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:15 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Record temps could be set in parts of Kansas today.

Forecast

Record watch Wednesday afternoon

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Record watch is on for Wednesday as summer weather comes back.

Forecast

Winds die down, but warm & dry conditions continue

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:06 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
We'll get a break from the strong winds today.

Forecast

Summer temperatures return

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
More summer weather is scheduled to arrive midweek.

Forecast

Windy start to the work week

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:26 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Expect warm and dry weather until further notice.