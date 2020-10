WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 72-year-old man is in critical condition after an early Saturday morning house fire.

The Wichita Fire Investigators Department said crews were called to 3123 S. Davidson just after 6:00 a.m, that’s near 31st and Oliver.

There was a total loss in damages of around $20,000.

The fire is still under investigaton.

