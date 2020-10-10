New Keeper of the Plains statue installed

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new Keeper of the Plains statue has been installed in Wichita.

The newest one is in the Lincoln Heights Village Shopping Center, on Douglas and Oliver.

The new statue is part of a grant that was given to artists to be able to design and paint these small Keepers and show them off near local businesses

The artist of this statue was recognized Saturday in a brief ceremony.

She said she is glad to bring art to the community.

“It’s always great to participate in any project that’s for the community,” Heather Byers said. “I love the idea that people can come out and enjoy public art. It makes art more accessible to the community.”

Six Keeper statues have been installed between Washington and Oliver in the Douglas Design District.

