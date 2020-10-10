Advertisement

One more day of summer-like temps

A cold front is coming that will put an end to these summer-like temps, but we have to wait until the start of the workweek for that.
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front is coming that will put an end to these summer-like temps, but we have to wait until the start of the workweek for that.

Tonight, lows will drop into the 50s and 60s. We will have a mostly clear sky with fog developing late in south central Kansas.

Tomorrow, the fog will clear by lunchtime and highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. It’s going to get windy, with gusts around 30-40 mph. Due to the dry conditions, the heat, and the high wind, there will be extreme fire danger on Sunday, especially in western Kansas.

A cold front will move through the state, from the northwest, Sunday night. This will drop highs into the 70s for the start of the workweek. It will be sunny and windy, with gusts around 30 mph on Monday.

We’ll get back into the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, but another cold front will put a stop to that warmer weather. Behind this front, highs will drop into the mid 60s on Thursday. We’ll stay mild through the end of the week.

The sky will stay clear all week, with no chance for rain.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear with fog late. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 59.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to sunny. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. High: 89.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: SW/N 15-30; gusty. Low: 53.

Monday: Sunny. Wind: NW/W 5-15; gusty. High: 75.

Tue: High: 80 Low: 50 Sunny and mild.

Wed: High: 84 Low: 54 Sunny and windy.

Thu: High: 65 Low: 49 Mostly sunny and windy

Fri: High: 63 Low: 39 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 70 Low: 44 Mostly sunny.

