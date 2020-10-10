Advertisement

Some local hospitals seeing increase in COVID-19 patients

By Carolina Loera
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some hospitals in Sedgwick County are seeing an increase in COVID-19 patient hospitalizations this week.

Dr. Sam Antonios, the Chief Clinical Officer at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis said this week the hospital saw around 40 patients hospitalized for the virus, the highest it’s been since mid August.

“Over the last several weeks we had seen kind of a stable, to sort of declining number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19,” said Dr. Antonios. " This week though we have seen a little bit more of an increase, a spike a little bit, which was not totally expected."

The increase in hospitalizations comes less than two weeks before the mask mandate is expected to end here in Sedgwick County. Dr. Gerald Minns, the county’s health officer said he doesn’t think the mask mandate will be lifted any time soon.

“Unless I see something that happens drastically in the other direction, my recommendation is we need to continue this mask mandate and some of the other restrictions too.” said Dr. Minns.

Dr. Minns says even though Sedgwick County is seeing a small increase in coronavirus numbers, the county is doing better than other parts of the state. When it comes to the increase in hospitalizations, other counties are also included.

“We need to look at the number of patients in the surrounding counties as well,” said Dr. Minns. “Because if they’re seeing a lot more cases, we know we’re going to see their patients.”

Even though the numbers in Sedgwick County have remained somewhat stable, Dr. Minns said it’s going to be a while before things get back to normal.

“I don’t expect to get there until we have a vaccine, "said Minns. " Or something else that in addition to our mask order and our physical distancing will help keep this virus in control."

The current mask mandate is set to expire on October 21.

