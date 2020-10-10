Voter registration event held before Kansas registration deadline

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some community leaders are trying to make sure everyone gets registered to vote.

Saturday, Rock the Vote was held at the Touch of Class Banquet Hall parking lot to try and get people to register.

Candidates also took part in a forum, to help inform people on where they stand. Vendors and other leadership organizations were also invited to the event.

Leaders said this is one of the most important elections of our time.

“With all that’s going on across the world, we want to make sure we have good representation especially in this community,” Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau said. “We want to build up this community.”

Some at the event said they’ve been waiting their whole life for their chance to vote.

“I feel like as young people, not just myself, but my fellow seniors that are 18 and older, we need to register to vote and vote,” Antonio Rankin said. “Our voice matters, nothing is going to get done.”

