WATCH: Congressman Ron Estes, challenger Laura Lompard address issues impacting south central Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Congressman Ron Estes is seeking to continue representing south-central Kansas' Fourth Congressional District in Washington, D.C. as challenger Laura Lombard, a Democrat, is looking to flip the seat that includes representation of Wichita in the nation’s capital.

Both candidates sat down with Eyewitness News anchor Michael Schwanke to discuss their stances on key issues impacting Kansas, including the economy and COVID-19 response. Earlier this week, Estes and Lombard participated in a candidate forum at the KWCH studio in northeast Wichita.

You can hear from both of them individually in the clips below.

Ron Estes:

Laura Lombard:

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.