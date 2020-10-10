Wife of Wichita radio personality dies following battle with COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The wife of Wichita radio personality JJ Hayes has died. Hayes posted late Friday night on his Facebook page “Tonight, I lost my super power. I’m broken.”

He did not provide any information about what happened, but he talked with us about his wife Michelle’s struggles with COVID-19. She was hospitalized and on a ventilator after being diagnosed in early September.

At that time, JJ told us Michelle suffered complications because of her Type Two Diabetes and a kidney medication that suppresses her immune system.

She eventually got off of a ventilator and was even able to return home in late September.

JJ also tested positive for COVID-19, but was asymptomatic.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.