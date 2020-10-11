Advertisement

Back to mild on Monday

After a hot and windy weekend, cooler temps will take over on Monday.(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
After a hot and windy weekend, cooler temps will take over on Monday.(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a hot and windy weekend, cooler temps will take over on Monday.

A cold front will move through the state Sunday night. A few storms will be possible Sunday evening (around 7-11 p.m.) in north-central Kansas. Most of the storms will stay in Nebraska, but we can’t rule out a few in Kansas. For the rest of us, the wind will be our main concern overnight. Wind gusts could reach 40-50 mph overnight, statewide.

We’ll start Monday morning with temps in the upper 30s for the northwest, the lower 40s for the southwest, and the upper 40s to lower 50s in central Kansas. With a sunny sky, highs will reach the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. The wind could get up to about 15-20 mph.

A warming trend will take over through mid-week. We’ll get into the low 80s Tuesday and the upper 80s on Wednesday.

A cold front will put a stop to that warmer weather, moving through the state Wednesday evening. Highs will drop into the lower 60s Thursday and Friday. We won’t have a chance for rain with this front.

Sunshine will continue all week, into the next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S/NW 15-35; gusty. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NW 10-15; gusty. High: 75.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 49.

Tuesday: Sunny. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 80.

Wed: High: 87 Low: 53 Sunny, windy.

Thu: High: 63 Low: 50 Mostly sunny, windy.

Fri: High: 63 Low: 38 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 67 Low: 42 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 67 Low: 46 Mostly sunny, breezy. Turning colder by afternoon.

