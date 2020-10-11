Bicycling trio visits site of 1970 WSU football team plane crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - October 2nd, 1970, is a day Wichita State University changed forever. Two planes carrying Wichita State football players, coaches and boosters crashed on the side of a Colorado mountain, killing 31 people.

Ever since that day, survivors and their families have been hiking up to the wreckage that still sits hidden near Silver Plume, Colorado. A tough, nearly vertical trip up gets harder for those who survived, including Rick Stephens, who somehow climbed out of the debris that day. In his 70′s, Rick says this trip, on the 50th remembrance, may be his last trip up.

“You never know, you just never know,” said Rick.

His longtime friends, Kelly and Paul Harrison, helped him make the journey. The three cycled from the memorial site at Wichita State to Castle Rock, Colorado. A six day trek, going nearly 500 miles on their bikes.

Paul and Kelly made the trip for the first time to the crash site where their cousin, Marty Harrison, died It was an emotional day for both.

“No words, just no words,” Said Paul.

With family and friends behind them the whole way, the trip was a success.

Rick says the long journey wouldn’t have been possible without the group over at The Bike Pedaler in Wichita. Specifically, owner Ruth Holliday. Rick says she has been a huge help in always making sure they are geared up and ready to go for thier rides.

If you would like to donate to the Memorial ’70 Scholarship Fund on behalf of Rick’s ride at this link: https://foundation.wichita.edu/giving/memorial70ride/

