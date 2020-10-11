Biker group donates funds, food to Victory in the Valley

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A could weeks ago, Underground Kings held their 11th Annual Bikers for Boobs fundraiser event which offered a bike show, food, drinks, raffles and auctions, and even a bike wash.

Every year, all proceeds go to support Victory in the Valley, a cancer treatment center in Wichita.

This year, they raised nearly $9,000, and a literal van full of donated food for Victory in the Valley’s pantry.

“I just keep thinking, this is probably the last year, then they come back again with even more, and their hearts are as big as this city,” Co-founder of Victory in the Valley Diana Thomi said. “They are incredible people, and we love every one of them.”

The Underground Kings said they hold this event every year because they say nearly everyone has been impacted by cancer in some way.

Thomi said ninety cents of all the donated money will go back to the people they serve in the community even beyond Wichita.

