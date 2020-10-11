Advertisement

Cats Use All Three Phases in 21-14 Win Over TCU

Kansas State defensive back AJ Parker (12) scores on an interception ahead of TCU running back Zach Evans (6) in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
Kansas State defensive back AJ Parker (12) scores on an interception ahead of TCU running back Zach Evans (6) in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)(Richard W. Rodriguez | AP)
By Kansas State Athletics
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (Release) - K-State Football has an identity in 2020.

It doesn’t fit the Big 12 mold. It doesn’t buy into the idea that true freshmen need four or five stars to contribute right away.

What K-State’s defense-driven, special teams-powered and freshman-heavy identity does is win football games.

With a 21-14 win over TCU (1-2) in Fort Worth on Saturday, K-State (3-1) remains undefeated in the Big 12.

“Battling through the adversity that we faced, we brought a freshman quarterback into a tough environment,” Chris Klieman said. “I thought Will did a great job…And then what do you say about the defense? Credit to Coach Klanderman and the defensive staff for a phenomenal game plan, executed almost to perfection.”

Despite outgaining K-State on Saturday, the Horned Frogs couldn’t overcome a second and third quarter when the Wildcats dominated on both sides of the ball.

All afternoon, the K-State defense was relentless.

“We’re hungrier and way more disciplined for sure. We just have a team full of guys who really want to win,” Justin Gardner said. “We have this [saying] in our locker room, ‘You just got to play the full 60.’ That’s what we put our heads into after week one. Play the full 60 because the game isn’t over until that fourth quarter whistle is blown.”

No. 3 Oklahoma, Texas Tech and TCU came into their matchup with the Wildcats after scoring 48, 56 and 33 points respectively in their previous game. Since halftime of their win over the Sooners, K-State is giving up about 4.9 points a quarter.

That dominant stretch is a big reason why the Wildcats remain undefeated in conference play.

On Saturday, the Wildcats made life miserable for TCU quarterback Max Duggan, limiting the sophomore to 154 passing yards, easily the talented sophomore’s worst game of the season.

The Wildcats sacked Duggan three times and held TCU to just 7 points after halftime.

“It’s our ability to rush the passer, for starters,” Klieman said. “We did a nice job defending the run today and that allowed us to get after the quarterback. We’re breaking on balls better and making a lot of 50-50 plays.”

The Horned Frogs jumped out to an early lead in Fort Worth, with Blake Lynch keeping K-State close with a pair of 25 and 53-yard field goals.

The 53-yarder was a new career high for Lynch, who jumpstarted another dominant performance from the Wildcats on special teams. K-State also blocked a second-quarter TCU field goal attempt, the fourth game in a row where the Wildcats have blocked a punt or kick.

The Wildcats currently lead the nation in both categories.

On offense, K-State was led by true freshman Will Howard, who stepped in for the injured Skylar Thompson.

Just the fourth true freshman in K-State history to start a football game, Howard became the only true freshman QB in the history of the program to win his first career start on the road.

“It’s crazy to think where I was a year ago and where I’m at now,” Howard said. “I came here because I thought there would be an opportunity to play early and compete. I didn’t expect it to be this early. It stinks how it happened with Skylar but we’re hoping he’s going to get better.”

Howard’s 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter gave K-State the lead for good. It came on the final play of a drive when Howard found Deuce Vaughn and Briley Moore for big plays.

Vaughn led K-State with 45 receiving yards and 43 rushing yards on the afternoon.

He now sits among the top five true freshman rushers and receivers in K-State history, after just four games.

It was all the offense K-State would need on Saturday afternoon.

The turning point in the second half came when AJ Parker grabbed a pick six for the Wildcats, adding a 36-yard touchdown return to his first interception of the season.

“He did a really job and he’s learning a bunch,” Klieman said. “Will [Jones] came in and did some good things too, but it was so fun to have those two guys making some plays.”

After a TCU comeback attempt ended with a Hail Mary that was batted away in the endzone, the Wildcats left Fort Worth tied for first place in the Big 12 with No. 24 Iowa State.

“We continue to try and get better every day,” Klieman said. “Are we going to be perfect every day? No. But it’s hard to beat a team that refuses to lose. Those guys, right now, believe they have an opportunity to win every game.”

After a bye week, K-State returns to Manhattan for the 118th edition of the Sunflower Showdown on Oct. 24, when they host the Kansas Jayhawks on Homecoming.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KWCH

Local bowler breaks state series record with score of 899

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
Brent Bowers sets a new state record, shooting a nearly perfect series at 899.

Sports

UPDATE: WSU confirms internal investigation, Gregg Marshall responds to allegations

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
Wichita State University Head Men’s Basketball Coach Gregg Marshall faces allegations of misconduct that are leading to an internal investigation from Wichita State University, a report published in The Athletic said.

Breaking News

NASCAR driver, Emporia native Clint Bowyer announces retirement

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT
In a letter to fans posted on his Twitter page, NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer, a native of Emporia, announced the end of his professional racing career.

College

KU’s Les Miles tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
University of Kansas head football coach Les Miles has tested positive for COVID-19. He said is beginning the isolation process at home and will continue to fulfill my head coach responsibilities remotely.

Latest News

KWCH

Parents of USD 259 student-athletes excited to be back at games

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT
Spectators allowed at USD 259 games and parents/ families of student-athletes couldn't be happier.

Sports

Campus' Sterling Gaston-Chapman commits to Wichita State

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT
|
By Matt Henderson
Sterling Gaston-Chapman, a class of 2021 guard at Campus High School, is set to announce his college decision live with Catch it Kansas Tuesday afternoon.

Sports

Defense carries Chiefs to 26-10 win over Pats

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:23 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman had short touchdown catches, the Kansas City defense shut down a Patriots offense missing quarterback Cam Newton, and the Chiefs beat New England 26-10 in a game postponed by positive COVID-19 tests on each team.

Education

Wichita school district to allow limited spectators at fall sporting events

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:59 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education Monday voted 6-1 in favor of returning fans to fall sporting events, at a limited capacity.

Sports

Friends University adds Men’s and Women’s Wrestling, Men’s Golf for 2021

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT
Friends University Director of Athletics, Dr. Rob Ramseyer, has announced the addition of Men’s and Women’s Wrestling and Men’s Golf to the list of sports the athletic department offers starting in the Fall semester of the 2021 season.

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs vs Patriots Contest Moved to Monday Night

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
The NFL announced today that Kansas City’s Week 4 matchup vs. New England, originally scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CT today, will be played on Monday, Oct. 5 at 6:05 p.m. on KWCH.