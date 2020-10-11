Chiefs stumble, Raiders snap win streak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Derek Carr threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns, outplaying Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes along the way, and the Las Vegas Raiders nearly shut out the potent Kansas City offense in the second half to rally for a 40-32 victory that ended the Chiefs' franchise-record 13-game winning streak. The Chiefs trailed 40-24 before a late TD pass, but Josh Jacobs ran for a first down and Carr sneaked for another on fourth-and-1 to clinch the Raiders' first win at Arrowhead Stadium since October 2012. The Chiefs had won 28 of their last 30 games against the AFC West.