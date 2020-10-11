Advertisement

Hot and windy today, cooler Monday

High Fire Danger - Windy Sunday
High Fire Danger - Windy Sunday(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 8:36 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunny skies and a gusty south wind will contribute to temperatures heating up into the upper 80s and 90s today, well above normal for October. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for most of western Kansas as extreme fire conditions will exist through the afternoon and evening. Gusty south winds will shift to the north as a strong cold front moves through Kansas tonight. Wind gusts of 40-50 m.p.h. will be common as the front passes, however should only last a few hours before diminishing in the early morning. This cold front is expected to pass through Wichita around midnight. No measurable rain in the forecast, however a slight risk of severe storms exists across northern Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa overnight.

Behind the cold front, cooler temperatures on Monday as high pressure builds into Kansas. Highs in the 70s with diminishing winds. The 70s only last a day or two as highs jump into the upper 70s and 80s through the middle of the week. It’s possible that some may see low 90s before another strong cold front pushes through on Wednesday night. It too will move through without moisture. Cooler to end the week with highs in the 60s. Dry weather continues through the weekend with another dry weather system and cold front expected Sunday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

*** Wind Advisory 11pm until 6am Monday***

Today: Patchy morning fog, then sunny, windy and hot. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. High: 90.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy - WINDY. Wind: S/NW 15-30; gusty. Low: 53.

Monday: Sunny, less wind and mild. Wind: NW/W 10-15. High: 75.

Monday night: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 50.

Tue: High: 80 Sunny and warm.

Wed: High: 84 Low: 54 Sunny, windy overnight.

Thu: High: 65 Low: 49 Mostly sunny, windy and cooler.

Fri: High: 63 Low: 39 Sunny.

Sat: High: 73 Low: 44 Sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 66 Low: 50 Becoming partly cloudy, windy. Turning colder by afternoon.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

