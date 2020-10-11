Prairie Fire Marathon still on with COVID-19 precautions

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As sporting events across the country continue to cancel, the Prairie Fire Marathon in Wichita is still set for Sunday morning.

Organizers spent the day setting up, and runners from across the country picked up their registration packets at The Wave.

This year, the Prairie Fire Marathon will look a little different.

“We have a plan in place, and we think it’s safe,” Director of the Praire Fire Marathon Bob Hanson said.

Runners must wear their masks until they cross the starting line and start times will be staggered to increase their distance on the course.

For those on the sidelines, they’re asked to not crowd too much.

“We’re asking them not to get in big groups, we’re not really having a lot of parties, we only have one band on the course, and that’s to give them direction.”

There will be road closures downtown during the marathon on Sunday morning, but police will redirect traffic.

Organizers spent the day setting up guard-rails and water stations at The Wave and runners picked up their registration packets.

They said they’re just glad they get to run with other people again.

“We were going to do the Oklahoma City Memorial, but it got moved to virtual, so we came here,” Kathy Groff said.

Many have competed in virtual races since the pandemic began, but said running alone isn’t quite the same.

“It’ll be nice to have a crowd as long as we’re distanced, and have people cheering us on.”

Around 1,400 runners from 38 states will race tomorrow.

“It’s about half of what we did last year, but under COVID, where they’ve cancelled races all over the country, we feel pretty good about it,” Hanson said.

But he said safely having an event like this, is a victory in itself.

The first race starts at 7:30 a.m. Organizers are requiring masks, and asking that you don’t gather in large groups.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.