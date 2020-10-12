Brief warming trend for Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a brief warming trend is likely for Kansas through Wednesday, but a sharp turn toward much cooler weather will happen heading into Wednesday night. There’s still no chance of any rain for the area.

Tuesday starts with lows in the 30s and 40s and will warm to near 80 with a sunny day for the Plains. The wind will be strongest around Wichita, with gusts of 30 mph possible.

Highs on Wednesday will go well into the 80s, but a cold front will start moving through during the afternoon. Look for a turn in the winds by mid afternoon and much cooler weather starts rushing in Wednesday night. The weather will be very fall-like on Thursday and Friday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. S 5-15. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Sunny and a bit breezy. SW/S 10-20; gusty. High: 81.

Tomorrow night: Becoming mostly clear. S 10-20. Low: 55.

Wed: High: 88 Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.

Thu: High: 64 Low: 49 AM clouds, then mostly sunny and windy.

Fri: High: 67 Low: 40 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 77 Low: 46 Mostly sunny; windy.

Sun: High: 60 Low: 48 Decreasing clouds; breezy.

Mon: High: 66 Low: 39 Partly cloudy.

