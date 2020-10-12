Advertisement

Brief warming trend for Kansas

Afternoon highs stay above normal through midweek
It looks warmer for much of the state on Tuesday.
It looks warmer for much of the state on Tuesday.(KWCH)
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a brief warming trend is likely for Kansas through Wednesday, but a sharp turn toward much cooler weather will happen heading into Wednesday night. There’s still no chance of any rain for the area.

Tuesday starts with lows in the 30s and 40s and will warm to near 80 with a sunny day for the Plains. The wind will be strongest around Wichita, with gusts of 30 mph possible.

Highs on Wednesday will go well into the 80s, but a cold front will start moving through during the afternoon. Look for a turn in the winds by mid afternoon and much cooler weather starts rushing in Wednesday night. The weather will be very fall-like on Thursday and Friday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. S 5-15. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Sunny and a bit breezy. SW/S 10-20; gusty. High: 81.

Tomorrow night: Becoming mostly clear. S 10-20. Low: 55.

Wed: High: 88 Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.

Thu: High: 64 Low: 49 AM clouds, then mostly sunny and windy.

Fri: High: 67 Low: 40 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 77 Low: 46 Mostly sunny; windy.

Sun: High: 60 Low: 48 Decreasing clouds; breezy.

Mon: High: 66 Low: 39 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Winds of change make it a much cooler Monday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jake Dunne
A cold front which produced damaging wind gusts last night has moved through the state and today will be 15 to 20 degrees cooler than the past few days.

Forecast

Back to mild on Monday

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
After a hot and windy weekend, cooler temps will take over on Monday.

Forecast

Hot and windy today, cooler Monday

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 8:36 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Hot, dry and windy Sunday. Cold front moves through tonight, cooler but still mild on Monday.

Forecast

One more day of summer-like temps

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
A cold front is coming that will put an end to these summer-like temps, but we have to wait until the start of the workweek for that.

Latest News

Forecast

Hot weekend, cooler Monday

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:28 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Foggy morning, sunny afternoon - hot weekend

Forecast

Summer for the weekend; fall next week

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Unusual October warmth rolls on through the weekend

Forecast

More sun, wind, heat across Kansas

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:43 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s along with a strong and gusty wind from the south.

Forecast

Summer refuses to ease up

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Very summer-like into the weekend

Forecast

Wind joins the warm weather Thursday

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:44 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
We’ve had a break from the breeze the past couple of days.

Forecast

Still summer-like Thursday

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Summer weather holds on to finish off the week