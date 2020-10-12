Advertisement

FBI offers tips to avoid online scams targeting voters

By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Weeks before the presidential election, federal authorities are warning that scammers may be targeting voters.

The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency have issued an announcement about spoofed URLs and email domains that could pose a risk to voters.

Officials said scammers are using fraudulent websites and email addresses – posing as legitimate election resources – that could easily dupe victims into giving away their personal information or infect their computer with malware.

To avoid becoming a victim, the FBI said to carefully check the spelling of web addresses, websites and email addresses. Scammers often misspell words and use a .com instead of a .gov web address.

Seek out information from trustworthy sources. Make sure your computer and antivirus software are updated.

Remove unneeded software apps. Use a strong two-factor authentication. Don’t open emails or attachments from someone you don’t know, and never give out any personal information via email. Many emails requesting such information will appear to be legitimate.

The FBI is also encouraging the public to report any suspicious or criminal activity to their local FBI field office or to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Facebook bans Holocaust denial, distortion posts

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new policy Monday, the latest attempt by the company to take action against conspiracy theories and misinformation.

National Politics

Big turnout as early in-person voting starts in Georgia

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The chance to cast ballots on Georgia’s first day of in-person early voting Monday had thousands of people waiting for hours to make their voices heard.

Coronavirus

Wichita State University offering asymptomatic COVID-19 testing

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Wichita State University is offering voluntary asymptomatic testing.

National Politics

Harris: 'Equal justice under law is at stake'

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., the vice presidential nominee, condemned the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court in her comments, delivered remotely on Monday.

National Politics

Barrett vows to interpret laws ‘as they are written’ on the Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN, LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK
After sitting in silence through nearly four hours of opening statements from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the 48-year-old federal appeals court judge laid out her approach to the bench, which she has likened to that of her conservative mentor, the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

Latest News

National

Protesters knock down Roosevelt, Lincoln statues in Portland

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Protest organizers dubbed the event “Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage,” in response to Monday’s federal holiday named after 15th-century Italian explorer Christopher Columbus.

National

Portland, Oregon, statues toppled in riot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Police in Portland declare a riot after statues are taken down by protesters.

National Politics

Mark Meadows refuses to talk to the press with his mask on

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says, "I’m not going to talk through a mask," and leaves a stakeout camera on Capitol Hill Monday after members of the press object to him taking off his mask.

News

How to vote in Kansas

Updated: 1 hour ago
Here is how to vote in advance here in Kansas.

Coronavirus

Facing eviction and unemployment amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
In Texas, attorneys are trying to help people who are facing eviction amid the coronavirus pandemic.