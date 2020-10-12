Gusty winds in western Kansas cause car pileups, dust storms
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NESS COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Gusty winds and dust caused a seven-car pileup on Highway 96 in Ness County.
No one was injured. Crews are working to clear the site and have shut down Highway 283, 96, and K-4 due to zero visibility from the winds.
High winds have caused additional problems across western Kansas, including dust storms in Ransom and a fire outside of Nicodemus prompting evacuations.
