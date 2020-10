ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to gusty winds and zero visibility I-70 is being shut down between WaKeeny and Russell.

Two car pileups are also being reported in Ellis County.

Emergency dispatch reported there were injuries but couldn’t give the patients' conditions.

I-70 from Wakeeney to Russell has minimal to zero visibility caused by blowing dust. If you have a high profile vehicle, we urge you to wait the storm out. Visibility is down to 20 to 30 feet in some areas. Please do not stop on the shoulder, find an exit. — Trooper Tod (@TrooperTodKHP) October 12, 2020

This is a developing story, check back for details.

