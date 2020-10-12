Advertisement

K-State QB Skylar Thompson to miss remainder of season

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (10) dives into the end zone for a touchdown in front of Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki).
Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (10) dives into the end zone for a touchdown in front of Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki).(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Matt Henderson
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas State starting quarterback Skylar Thompson will miss the remainder of the 2020 season, head coach Chris Klieman announced during a teleconference Monday morning. Thompson underwent surgery for an “upper body” injury last week.

The senior QB was forced to leave his last game, taking a big hit during the win over Texas Tech 9 days ago. He was seen in a sling on the sideline for the second half of the contest.

True freshman Will Howard lead the Wildcats to victory in his place over the weekend at TCU, and is expected to remain the starter for the rest of the season. The 'Cats have a bye this weekend before the hosting in-state rival Kansas on October 24.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

Sports

Chiefs stumble, Raiders snap win streak

Updated: 19 hours ago
Derek Carr threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns, outplaying Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes along the way, and the Las Vegas Raiders nearly shut out the potent Kansas City offense in the second half to rally for a 40-32 victory that ended the Chiefs’ franchise-record 13-game winning streak.

College

Cats Use All Three Phases in 21-14 Win Over TCU

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kansas State Athletics
KSU moved to 3-0 in Big 12 play with a win at TCU Saturday

KWCH

Local bowler breaks state series record with score of 899

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
Brent Bowers sets a new state record, shooting a nearly perfect series at 899.

Latest News

Sports

WSU confirms internal investigation, Gregg Marshall responds to allegations

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
Wichita State University Head Men’s Basketball Coach Gregg Marshall faces allegations of misconduct that are leading to an internal investigation from Wichita State University, a report published in The Athletic said.

Breaking News

NASCAR driver, Emporia native Clint Bowyer announces retirement

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT
In a letter to fans posted on his Twitter page, NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer, a native of Emporia, announced the end of his professional racing career.

College

KU’s Les Miles tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
University of Kansas head football coach Les Miles has tested positive for COVID-19. He said is beginning the isolation process at home and will continue to fulfill my head coach responsibilities remotely.

KWCH

Parents of USD 259 student-athletes excited to be back at games

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT
Spectators allowed at USD 259 games and parents/ families of student-athletes couldn't be happier.

Sports

Campus' Sterling Gaston-Chapman commits to Wichita State

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT
|
By Matt Henderson
Sterling Gaston-Chapman, a class of 2021 guard at Campus High School, is set to announce his college decision live with Catch it Kansas Tuesday afternoon.

Sports

Defense carries Chiefs to 26-10 win over Pats

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:23 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman had short touchdown catches, the Kansas City defense shut down a Patriots offense missing quarterback Cam Newton, and the Chiefs beat New England 26-10 in a game postponed by positive COVID-19 tests on each team.