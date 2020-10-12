K-State QB Skylar Thompson to miss remainder of season

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas State starting quarterback Skylar Thompson will miss the remainder of the 2020 season, head coach Chris Klieman announced during a teleconference Monday morning. Thompson underwent surgery for an “upper body” injury last week.

The senior QB was forced to leave his last game, taking a big hit during the win over Texas Tech 9 days ago. He was seen in a sling on the sideline for the second half of the contest.

True freshman Will Howard lead the Wildcats to victory in his place over the weekend at TCU, and is expected to remain the starter for the rest of the season. The 'Cats have a bye this weekend before the hosting in-state rival Kansas on October 24.

