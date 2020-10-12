Advertisement

Kansas sets another record spike in COVID-19 cases

(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas has recorded another record spike in cases. The state saw an average of 736 new cases for the seven days ending Monday, or 9.8% higher than the previous record of 671 set for the seven days ending Friday.

Since Friday, the state added 2,055 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, an increase of 3.1%, to bring the total for the pandemic to 67,862.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths increased by eight to 771.

Dr. Lee Norman, the head of the state health department, predicted earlier this month that the state’s reporting of new cases could increase to as many as 900 a day on average in the coming months.

