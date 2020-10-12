Advertisement

Man killed in S. Wichita shooting

One man is dead after a shooting in the 2700 block of South St. Francis, in South Wichita.
One man is dead after a shooting in the 2700 block of South St. Francis, in South Wichita.(KWCH)
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One man is dead after a Monday-afternoon shooting in south Wichita. It happened at about 1 p.m. in the 2700 block of South St. Francis. Wichita police say officers responded to a report of a disturbance with shots fired. They say the shooting happened in front of a home.

Police did not identify the man shot but did say he was a black male in his late 40s or 50s.

Police have not made an arrest in the early stages of the active investigation. Anyone with information should call 911.

