Man killed in S. Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One man is dead after a Monday-afternoon shooting in south Wichita. It happened at about 1 p.m. in the 2700 block of South St. Francis. Wichita police say officers responded to a report of a disturbance with shots fired. They say the shooting happened in front of a home.

Police did not identify the man shot but did say he was a black male in his late 40s or 50s.

Police have not made an arrest in the early stages of the active investigation. Anyone with information should call 911.

