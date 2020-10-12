Mother, professor from Stillwater, Okla. shatters Prairie Fire Marathon record

STILLWATER, Okla. (KWCH) - A 36-year-old mother and distance-running athlete from Stillwater, Okla. made the approximately two-hour trip to Wichita well worth the time Sunday. Competing in the Prairie Fire Marathon, McKale Montgomery shattered a Kansas state record by more than five minutes. She now holds the fastest time in state history in the women’s marathon.

In speaking with Eyewitness News Monday, Montgomery said was knew she was running fast, but not that fast. In breaking the women’s record Sunday, Montgomery also defeated every man in the race.

The Oklahoma State University professor said he had thoughts about beating the state record before heading to the starting line Sunday at the Prairie Fire Marathon. But really, she just looked forward to racing again.

“I was so excited to be on the start line again that I think I got a lot of adrenaline flowing and went down a little faster than I should have,” she said.

She finished the 26.2-mile course in 2 hours, 39 minutes and 47 seconds. Montgomery gave a lot of credit to her almost-two-year-old daughter for pushing her to make running a priority.

“(I) did my first race when she was four months old and then qualified for the Olympic trials when she was 10 months old, and then there was the 30th-fastest-woman-in-the-nation when she was 16 months old,” Montgomery said of her racing accomplishments so far in her daughter’s young life.

She said she loved coming to Kansas to compete in the Prairie Fire Marathon.

“I don’t know if it’s because it’s flat or because they have a lot of people who like to run, but they always put on a lot of fast races,” Montgomery said. “And so I generally know if I can just make that couple hour drive north that I have a chance at running fast. And so as soon as I found out that Prairie Fire was happening in-person, it wasn’t a hesitation. It was 30 minutes after I saw the email, it was ‘I’m in, I can’t wait.'”

Montgomery said that records are made to be broken, and she hopes someone does end up beating her time from Sunday so that she can come back to reclaim the Prairie Fire record.

