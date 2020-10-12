Fire near Nicodemus under control, clean up underway

NICODEMUS, Kan. (KWCH) - Crews are cleaning up after a fire near Nicodemus.

The fire is now under control.

A fire close to the northwest Kansas town of Nicodemus is causing residents to evacuate, according to emergency dispatch.

High wind gusts knocked over power lines, causing fires in Graham County. Crews are working to secure the area and control the fire.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

