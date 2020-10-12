Advertisement

Week of October 12: Job of the Day

JOB OF THE DAY
JOB OF THE DAY(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Social Worker-Long Term Care | Ascension Living | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11297810

TUESDAY: Call Center Customer Account Specialist (Work from Home Option) | Cox Communications, Inc. | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11286122

WEDNESDAY: A&P Mechanic (1st and 2nd Shift) | Yingling Aviation Inc. | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11286542

THURSDAY: EMS Systems and Chief Data Officer | Sedgwick County | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11297539

FRIDAY: Technician 5 - Mechanical Systems - Boiler Technician | USD 259, Wichita Public Schools | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11287204

PHOTO GALLERY: Oct. 11 dust storm

Updated: 48 minutes ago
High winds moved into Kansas on Sunday. Monstrous clouds of dust blew into the western parts of the state. Residents in the area sent in these photos of the weather phenomenon.

Wichita radio host loses wife, ‘his superpower,’ after battling COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ellen Terhune
His superpower, as he called her, had been in the hospital fighting COVID-19 for a month.

Updated: 11 hours ago

WSU Political Science professor explains how Judge Barrett nomination could affect Kansans

Updated: 13 hours ago

Gusty winds in western Kansas cause car pileups, dust storms

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
High winds have caused additional problems across western Kansas, including dust storms in Ransom and a fire outside of Nicodemus.

Biker group donates funds, food to Victory in the Valley

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
This year, they raised nearly $9,000, and a literal van full of donated food for Victory in the Valley's pantry.

Back to mild on Monday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
After a hot and windy weekend, cooler temps will take over on Monday.

Updated: 20 hours ago

Survivors visit site of 1970 WSU football team plane crash

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Anna Auld
With family and friends behind them the whole way, the trip was a success.

Teen hospitalized after S. Wichita shooting

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT
|
By Ellen Terhune
The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.