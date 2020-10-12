Week of October 12: Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -
MONDAY: Social Worker-Long Term Care | Ascension Living | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11297810
TUESDAY: Call Center Customer Account Specialist (Work from Home Option) | Cox Communications, Inc. | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11286122
WEDNESDAY: A&P Mechanic (1st and 2nd Shift) | Yingling Aviation Inc. | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11286542
THURSDAY: EMS Systems and Chief Data Officer | Sedgwick County | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11297539
FRIDAY: Technician 5 - Mechanical Systems - Boiler Technician | USD 259, Wichita Public Schools | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11287204
Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.