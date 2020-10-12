Wichita State professors working to document history of Latinos in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This year Wichita is celebrating it’s 150th birthday, and this month many around the country are also celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

From September 15 through October 15, people celebrate the traditions and cultures of all Americans who trace their roots to all the Spanish-speaking nations.

That’s why two Wichita State Professors, Enrique Navarro and Jay Price, are doing what they can to help document the history and contributions of Hispanics and Latinos in the city of Wichita.

“We are hoping that people within the Latino community can realizes that they are very much part of the Wichita story and to be proud of that,” said Price.

The project called Somos De Wichita, which translates to “We are Wichitan’s,” has been in the works for nearly two years. The goal is to create a portable exhibit with photographs and stories to take to community events. Because of COVID-19, the project has temporarily become virtual.

The project traces back to the early 20th century, when Mexican workers came to Wichita to work on the railroad.

“The idea is to reflect on the contributions this community has done throughout time," said Navarro.

Both Navarro and Price hope this project will help future generations better understand the history of the city.

“We want people to start thinking about the photos, the letters, the interviews that they’ve collected over the years,” said Price. “And preserve and save those so that future generations can understand the project a little bit better.”

If you would like to share any of your families photos or stories, you can do so at the Somos De Wichita website.

