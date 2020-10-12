Advertisement

Wichita State University offering asymptomatic COVID-19 testing

Wichita State shares plans for 2021 spring semester(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University is offering voluntary asymptomatic testing. The university calls it a new line of defense against COVID-19 with the launch of its COVID-19 Voluntary Asymptomatic Surveillance Testing Program.

Voluntary surveillance testing is part of the university’s strategy to monitor and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

This voluntary testing program allows the university to monitor and address real-time trends and burden of the disease to make timely decisions for intervention and response.

While this testing is not mandatory, WSU is asking students to consider taking part in this voluntary testing program “to help protect our campus community.”

