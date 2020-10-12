Advertisement

Wildcats Nab Pair of Big 12 Weekly Honors

Kansas State's Will Howard and AJ Parker were both honored by the Big 12 after their win over TCU Saturday (AP Photos/Richard W. Rodriguez; KWCH composite)
Kansas State's Will Howard and AJ Parker were both honored by the Big 12 after their win over TCU Saturday (AP Photos/Richard W. Rodriguez; KWCH composite)(AP)
By Kansas State Athletics
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Release) - Kansas State senior defensive back AJ Parker and true freshman quarterback Will Howard were honored following the Wildcats' 21-14 win at TCU as they have been named the Big 12 Defensive Player and Newcomer of the Week, respectively, the conference office announced Monday.

K-State now has six Big 12 weekly honors this season as Skylar Thompson (offensive), Jahron McPherson (defensive) and Deuce Vaughn (newcomer) picked up accolades after the Oklahoma game, while Vaughn was also the newcomer of the week following the Texas Tech contest. K-State is the first program since 2016 to have three-straight Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors.

Parker, a native of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, carded five tackles and had a 37-yard interception return touchdown in the third quarter, which proved to be the difference in the game. Parker’s pick six was the first of his career and the first by a Wildcat since Duke Shelley returned an interception 25 yards for a score at Texas Tech in 2017. Parker now has six career interceptions, which is tied for 14th nationally among active players.

Howard became the first true freshman quarterback in school history to win his first-career road start. He set up K-State’s first scoring drive with an 80-yard run, which was the seventh-longest run in school history and second among quarterbacks. He also powered into the end zone in the second quarter on a 4-yard run. A product of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Howard finished the game throwing for 117 yards on 8-of-19 passing, while he finished with 86 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Ranked 22nd this week in both the Associated Press Top 25 and Amway Coaches' polls, Kansas State is off this week prior to hosting the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on October 24. Kickoff for the game against the Jayhawks is slated for 11 a.m. and will be shown on FS1.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

K-State QB Skylar Thompson to miss remainder of season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matt Henderson
Kansas State starting quarterback Skylar Thompson will miss the remainder of the 2020 season, head coach Chris Klieman announced during a teleconference Monday morning.

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

Sports

Chiefs stumble, Raiders snap win streak

Updated: 22 hours ago
Derek Carr threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns, outplaying Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes along the way, and the Las Vegas Raiders nearly shut out the potent Kansas City offense in the second half to rally for a 40-32 victory that ended the Chiefs’ franchise-record 13-game winning streak.

College

Cats Use All Three Phases in 21-14 Win Over TCU

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT
|
By Kansas State Athletics
KSU moved to 3-0 in Big 12 play with a win at TCU Saturday

Latest News

KWCH

Local bowler breaks state series record with score of 899

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
Brent Bowers sets a new state record, shooting a nearly perfect series at 899.

Sports

WSU confirms internal investigation, Gregg Marshall responds to allegations

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
Wichita State University Head Men’s Basketball Coach Gregg Marshall faces allegations of misconduct that are leading to an internal investigation from Wichita State University, a report published in The Athletic said.

Breaking News

NASCAR driver, Emporia native Clint Bowyer announces retirement

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT
In a letter to fans posted on his Twitter page, NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer, a native of Emporia, announced the end of his professional racing career.

College

KU’s Les Miles tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
University of Kansas head football coach Les Miles has tested positive for COVID-19. He said is beginning the isolation process at home and will continue to fulfill my head coach responsibilities remotely.

KWCH

Parents of USD 259 student-athletes excited to be back at games

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT
Spectators allowed at USD 259 games and parents/ families of student-athletes couldn't be happier.

Sports

Campus' Sterling Gaston-Chapman commits to Wichita State

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT
|
By Matt Henderson
Sterling Gaston-Chapman, a class of 2021 guard at Campus High School, is set to announce his college decision live with Catch it Kansas Tuesday afternoon.