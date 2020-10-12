Winds of change make it a much cooler Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front has moved through Kansas and our Monday will be MUCH cooler than the past several days. However, highs in the lower to middle 70s are slightly above average for mid-October.

The ferocious winds from Sunday night are starting to relax, but it is still a breezy start to the work week. Today and Tuesday will be breezy at times before winds get much stronger Wednesday and Thursday.

Warmer weather returns tomorrow and Wednesday as temperatures climb back into the 80s. The next cold front will move through the state on Thursday and our temperatures will tumble into the 50s and 60s.

Unfortunately, our Thursday cold front (and weekend cold front) will move through the state without producing precipitation. In fact, I cannot find a meaningful chance of rain for another 10 days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, breezy, and cooler. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 75.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Sunshine; breezy at times. Wind: SW 10-20; gusty. High: 83.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 55.

Wed: High: 87. Low: 45. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.

Thu: High: High: 60. Low: 38. Partly cloudy; windy and much cooler.

Fri: High: 63. Low: 46. Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 70. Low: 44. Partly cloudy; windy.

Sun: High: 63. Low: 40. Mostly cloudy and breezy.

