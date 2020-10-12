Advertisement

Winds of change make it a much cooler Monday

More ups and downs
More ups and downs(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front has moved through Kansas and our Monday will be MUCH cooler than the past several days. However, highs in the lower to middle 70s are slightly above average for mid-October.

The ferocious winds from Sunday night are starting to relax, but it is still a breezy start to the work week. Today and Tuesday will be breezy at times before winds get much stronger Wednesday and Thursday.

Warmer weather returns tomorrow and Wednesday as temperatures climb back into the 80s. The next cold front will move through the state on Thursday and our temperatures will tumble into the 50s and 60s.

Unfortunately, our Thursday cold front (and weekend cold front) will move through the state without producing precipitation. In fact, I cannot find a meaningful chance of rain for another 10 days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, breezy, and cooler. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 75.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Sunshine; breezy at times. Wind: SW 10-20; gusty. High: 83.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 55.

Wed: High: 87. Low: 45. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.

Thu: High: High: 60. Low: 38. Partly cloudy; windy and much cooler.

Fri: High: 63. Low: 46. Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 70. Low: 44. Partly cloudy; windy.

Sun: High: 63. Low: 40. Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Back to mild on Monday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
After a hot and windy weekend, cooler temps will take over on Monday.

Forecast

Hot and windy today, cooler Monday

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Dean Jones
Hot, dry and windy Sunday. Cold front moves through tonight, cooler but still mild on Monday.

Forecast

One more day of summer-like temps

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
A cold front is coming that will put an end to these summer-like temps, but we have to wait until the start of the workweek for that.

Forecast

Hot weekend, cooler Monday

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:28 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Foggy morning, sunny afternoon - hot weekend

Latest News

Forecast

Summer for the weekend; fall next week

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Unusual October warmth rolls on through the weekend

Forecast

More sun, wind, heat across Kansas

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:43 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s along with a strong and gusty wind from the south.

Forecast

Summer refuses to ease up

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Very summer-like into the weekend

Forecast

Wind joins the warm weather Thursday

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:44 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
We’ve had a break from the breeze the past couple of days.

Forecast

Still summer-like Thursday

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Summer weather holds on to finish off the week

Forecast

Flirting with record high temps today

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:15 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Record temps could be set in parts of Kansas today.