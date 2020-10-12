WSU Political Science professor explains how Judge Barrett nomination could affect Kansans

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A little more than three weeks away from Election Day and starting Monday, Oct. 12, the Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to begin four days of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Dr. Neal Allen, Wichita State’s political science department chair said, “The Barrett nomination may have some effect on the Senate race here in Kansas.”

According to Allen, if Judge Amy Barrett is approved to the Supreme Court, it could impact Kansans access to reproductive care and effect the healthcare changes Kansas senate nominees are pushing for.

Allen said, “Now healthcare is at the Supreme Court and the Affordable Care Act will be up for constitutional review the week after the election.”

Allen said Judge Barrett could take a tough stance against reproductive rights.

“Those would likely go away if Roe v. Wade is reversed and Justice Barrett would make that much more likely,” stated Allen.

Many Republicans are trying to fill the open Supreme Court seat before the election, this as two Senate Judiciary Committee members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz said they can still have full and fair hearings.

“When you look at the hearing, I mean, the Senate has had about 150 hearings that have been either remote or hybrid at this point in the age of COVID,” said Sen. Cruz. “Some may participate via virtual interaction with Judge Barrett.”

Allen said, “It looks like Mitch McConnell and the republicans have the votes in the Senate. The democrats are going to try to stall as much as they can, if not to get people to see Judge Barrett and her background fully.”

