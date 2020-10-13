Advertisement

1 hurt after semi drives off bridge in Saline County

Saline semi crash
Saline semi crash(KWCH)
By Angela Smith
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was hurt Tuesday afternoon after a semi drove off the I-135 bridge near Salina and onto I-70.

The Saline County undersheriff said the initial report was that the semi struck a pilot car causing the crash. One person suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The crash closed I-70 in both directions at I-135/US-81. The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) is working the crash. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) responded to assess the damage.

