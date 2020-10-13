4You: Woman breaks Prairie Fire Marathon record, WPD officers clean river banks

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

A Stillwater, Okla. woman broke the Kansas state marathon record for women in Sunday’s Prairie Fire Marathon in Wichita. McKale Montgomery’s time of 2 hours, 39 minutes, and 47 seconds beat the previous women’s marathon record in Kansas by five minutes.

Wichita police recruitment officers spent time over the weekend helping to clean up the river banks from Kellogg to the Wichita Art Museum. The effort is one of the main community service projects they have lined up for this year.

Midwest Kia, Wichita State University sorority, Kapp Gamma, and Sam’s Club partnered together for their joint adopt-a-school-drive-for-literacy event. The group accepted pre-packaged snacks, as well as books for classrooms and libraries.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.