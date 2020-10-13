Advertisement

Andover moving middle school students to full-time, in-person learning

Andover Middle School
Andover Middle School(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - The Andover Public Schools Board of Education on Monday decided to shift middle school students from a hybrid model to in-person learning on Mondays through Fridays. The shift to in-person learning starts next week (Oct. 19).

The decision comes with a recommendation from the Andover Public Schools COVID Response and Assessment Team (task force) to separate the middle school gating criteria from that used for the high-school level. The task force chose to limit the five-day-per-week, in-person learning option to the middle school level, in large part because there are far more students at the high-school level in the district. Andover elementary-school students already have the option for full-time, in-person learning.

Educators who spoke at Monday night’s school board meeting voiced concerns about an extended hybrid model, saying some students need in-person instruction, citing social and emotional concerns.

The Oct. 19 start date for full, in-person learning for middle-school students falls in the two week period in which the Andover Public Schools COVID-19 task force reviews COVID-19 numbers. Monday night, Andover Public Schools BOE President Jennifer Seymour said the board’s decision Monday night was difficult to reach, but the group is confident with its vote. The COVID-19 task force is set to meet again next Tuesday (Oct. 20).

