Advertisement

Another cold front headed this way

Near record highs Wednesday will turn to fall Thursday
Summer gives way to fall after we pass Wednesday.
Summer gives way to fall after we pass Wednesday.(KWCH)
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that some areas will flirt with record highs on Wednesday, but a STRONG cold front will push through Wednesday evening to change the weather for the remainder of the week. Some parts of the state will see a 25-30 degree drop in temperatures.

Early Wednesday, look for lows to be in the 40s and 50s. The wind starts to pick up in the afternoon with highs reaching the upper 80s to near 90. The record highs for Wichita is 89 from 1989, and could easily be tied or broken. The front will move through Wednesday evening with gusty north winds to 45 mph.

The wind starts going down on Thursday with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs will be back down around 60 and a threat of frost is possible by Friday morning.

Look for much cooler weather to finish off the week, but still no rain for the area.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. S 5-15. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy. S 15-25; gusty. High: 89.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. N 20-30; gusty. Low: 46.

Thu: High: 62 Decreasing clouds; diminishing winds.

Fri: High: 67 Low: 38 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 77 LOw: 46 Mostly sunny and windy.

Sun: High: 58 Low: 48 Decreasing clouds and breezy.

Mon: High: 55 Low: 34 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 63 Low: 32 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Chilly start, but things will warm up for your Tuesday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jake Dunne
We'll flirt with record highs on Wednesday

Forecast

Brief warming trend for Kansas

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Warming trend likely through Wednesday

Forecast

Winds of change make it a much cooler Monday

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:28 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
A cold front which produced damaging wind gusts last night has moved through the state and today will be 15 to 20 degrees cooler than the past few days.

Forecast

Back to mild on Monday

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
After a hot and windy weekend, cooler temps will take over on Monday.

Latest News

Forecast

Hot and windy today, cooler Monday

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 8:36 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Hot, dry and windy Sunday. Cold front moves through tonight, cooler but still mild on Monday.

Forecast

One more day of summer-like temps

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
A cold front is coming that will put an end to these summer-like temps, but we have to wait until the start of the workweek for that.

Forecast

Hot weekend, cooler Monday

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:28 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Foggy morning, sunny afternoon - hot weekend

Forecast

Summer for the weekend; fall next week

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Unusual October warmth rolls on through the weekend

Forecast

More sun, wind, heat across Kansas

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:43 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s along with a strong and gusty wind from the south.

Forecast

Summer refuses to ease up

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Very summer-like into the weekend