Another cold front headed this way

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that some areas will flirt with record highs on Wednesday, but a STRONG cold front will push through Wednesday evening to change the weather for the remainder of the week. Some parts of the state will see a 25-30 degree drop in temperatures.

Early Wednesday, look for lows to be in the 40s and 50s. The wind starts to pick up in the afternoon with highs reaching the upper 80s to near 90. The record highs for Wichita is 89 from 1989, and could easily be tied or broken. The front will move through Wednesday evening with gusty north winds to 45 mph.

The wind starts going down on Thursday with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs will be back down around 60 and a threat of frost is possible by Friday morning.

Look for much cooler weather to finish off the week, but still no rain for the area.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. S 5-15. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy. S 15-25; gusty. High: 89.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. N 20-30; gusty. Low: 46.

Thu: High: 62 Decreasing clouds; diminishing winds.

Fri: High: 67 Low: 38 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 77 LOw: 46 Mostly sunny and windy.

Sun: High: 58 Low: 48 Decreasing clouds and breezy.

Mon: High: 55 Low: 34 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 63 Low: 32 Partly cloudy.

